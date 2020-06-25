Derek BURRAGE
The family of the late Derek Burrage would like to express our appreciation for all the outpouring of love, telephone calls, meals, flowers, donations, cards, condolences, support, and kind words during this difficult time. Hopefully in September 2020 we will be able to celebrate Derek's wonderful life. A special thank you to Ian and Martyn of Cooper Funeral Home for helping me through this unusual and difficult time. Carolyn Burrage

Published in Hamilton News on Jun. 25, 2020.
