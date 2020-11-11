We celebrate the life of Derek Charles Boulter and announce his peaceful passing at Credit Valley Hospital on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in his 85th year. Beloved husband of the late Earlon Burns (2018) and dear stepfather to Richard Bourgeois (Victoria) and Sandy Sandiford (Arthur). Loving grandfather to Alexander, Zoe, Matthew and Cora. Those who knew Derek, know he counted his marriage to Earlon as one of his greatest accomplishments. Although they met later in life, they enjoyed over 20 wonderful years together. She gave him the family that he had always wanted and together they enjoyed many cruises and saw much of the world together. Derek loved his adopted home-town of Dundas, ON. He was an active member of the community, whether it be taking part in local politics, coaching soccer, or leading the local boy scouts troop. Derek was the Southampton Saints (self-proclaimed) biggest fan. He would celebrate every win by wearing his cap and telling everyone about all the team stats. (The Saints finally came through for Derek with a big win on the date of his passing and topped the Premiership table for the first time in history - this would have made Derek's day!). A special thank you to all the staff at Extendicare Mississauga for all their care and support. Derek's wishes for a cremation, have taken place, and a small memorial gathering will take place at St. James' Anglican Church, Dundas. Please sign Derek's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca