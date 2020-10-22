Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at Bob Kemp Hospice on Monday, October 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by her husband, Wayne and brothers, John and Jim. Survived by her brother, Tom and sister-in-law Christine. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She will also be missed by cousins, Jim and Debbie who provided loving care for Diana over the past year, as well as many other friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Miller Funeral Chapel, 29 Cayuga St. N., Cayuga, with service on Tuesday at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to leave their condolences at millerfuneralchapel.ca
.