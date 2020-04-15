Home

Donald James MARTINDALE

Peacefully at home, on Saturday April 11th, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of almost 68 years to Dorothy (Tietz) Martindale. Loving father of Brian Martindale (deceased), Neil Martindale and Laurie Martindale (Krista). Brother of Bernice (Martindale) (deceased) and Ken Edwards (deceased). Brother-in-law to Wallace Tietz (deceased), Marion (deceased) and Marvin Mattice, Norma and Wray (deceased) Buckborough. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, great grand- children, nieces, nephews and cousins. Donald was a retired dairy farmer who loved music. He sang Barbershop and was a faithful choir member at Hagersville United Church. Special thanks to the VON and the CBI palliative care team. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Hagersville United Church. A private family graveside service will take place in the Hagersville Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia.
Published in Hamilton News on Apr. 15, 2020
