Peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton, in his 85th year, Don went home to be with his Lord. Predeceased be his beloved wife Joan (Willis). Dear brother to Gordon Lee and predeceased by his sister Dorothy Lauber and her husband Edward, and his brother Walter Lee. Don is also survived by his in-laws, Mary Lou Willis (Robert, deceased), Carol Oleksiuk (Walter) and Ruth Willis and their families. Don was a long time resident of Mount Hope and a faithful member of the Highway Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be held in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 2 p.m. followed by interment in Chalmers Presbyterian Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Highway Pentecostal Church, The Gideons Internation of Canada or the would be appreciated. www.millerfuneralchapel.ca