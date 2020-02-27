Home

Donald Roy SOULES

Donald Roy SOULES Obituary
On Monday, February 17, 2020, Don passed away at home at the age of 65 years, surrounded by family and friends. Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Debbie, his son Tom and his wife Kaitlin, his twin brother Ron, and his mother-in-law Lorene. He will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Douglas and Lillian and his brother, Brian. Special thanks is given to Terry and Donna for their help and support over the past several years and to Dr. Juriansz for his care. Don was laid to rest during a private family grave side service and committal in the Black Heath United Church Cemetery on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Published in Hamilton News on Feb. 27, 2020
