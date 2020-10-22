1/1
Donald William HUNTER
It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Donald William Hunter, in his 78th year. Loving husband to Kelly, father to Jody Hazell (Bill), Suzanne Hunter (Bill), Natasha Costello, Scott Monteith (Yvonne), Kim Monteith, Shawn Monteith (Stephanie), and Shari Caruso (Mario). Brother of Alan (deceased), Gordon and Jan. Grandfather to Carling, Brennan, Cai, Matthew, Corey, Jamie, Simon, and Sommer. Don was a proud, lifelong resident of Dundas. He worked as a Lineman for Hamilton Hydro and Dundas Hydro for 43 years. He was a longtime member of the Dundas Lions Club. Don loved his summers at the cottage, time spent at his home with family and friends, and his beloved dog Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA in honour of Don's love of all animals. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in Hamilton News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
