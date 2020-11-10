1/
Douglas John CAMPBELL
At the West Haldimand Hospital Hagersville on Saturday November 7, 2020 at the age of 63 years. Son of the late John & Bernice (Bunn) Campbell. Brother of Jim, Alan & Kelli, Roger & Cindy, David, Rob & Sheri, and Roy & Michelle. Uncle to several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and a great nephew. Doug was employed with the Grand Erie District School Board. The family will honour his life with visitation at the Hyde & Mott Chapel, R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main Street South, Hagersville on Thursday November 12, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. Cremation has taken place and Interment of cremated remains will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Cayuga at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the charity of your choice. www.rhbanderson.com


Published in Hamilton News on Nov. 10, 2020.
