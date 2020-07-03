Edelweiss TJEPKEMA

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Edelweiss (De Villiers) Tjepkema, on the morning of June 25, 2020, surrounded by her husband and children. Edelweiss was born to the late Izak Tobias and Daniglina De Villiers, November 18, 1955, in Reitz, South Africa. Edelweiss is survived by her husband Sake, her three children: André Tjepkema (Stephanie), Eugéne Tjepkema (Suzanne) and Nadilein Mahlberg (Christopher), and also her sister Anne Marie Wille (Peter) and extended family. She is also survived by her beloved eight grandchildren: Austin, Hannah, Zoë, Isaac, Carter, Cadence, Henrick, and Cameron. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and her dogs. Edelweiss lived a life filled with love and laughter. She will be most remembered for providing exceptional care to the babies and mothers, as a nurse, at McMaster Children's Hospital, for the voluntary therapy work she did with her cherished dog Bella, and for always helping others any way she could. Edelweiss was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. When you miss her, enjoy a tea in your garden and she will be there with you. A special thank you to all the amazing staff on 4C at the Juravinski Hospital for all their wonderful care and friend-ships. Edelweiss made sure to spread her joy through the ward and with everyone she met. We know she will be remembered fondly for this. A private memorial celebration will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations to Therapeutic Paws of Canada - Haldimand County Team would be greatly appreciated.