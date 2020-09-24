Entered into rest peacefully at Norfolk General Hospital on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in her 94th year. Predeceased by Harold Schaus, her husband of 72 years. Loving Mother of Ken (Deanna), Terri Kyle (Larry), and Harold JR. (Phil). Predeceased by her son Alan and survived by her daughter-in-law, Lynn. Dear grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 22 and Great Great grandmother of three. Edna was born in Sussex, England, one of four children born to Rose and Fred Kingdon. She came to Canada in 1945 as a WWII bride and she and Harold settled in Toronto. For the last 30 years she has resided in Haldimand County. A special thanks to Dr. Elizabeth Blake who has taken such good care of her over the years, and to all the Doctors and Nurses who took care of her while in palliative care in the Norfolk General Hospital. As requested, there will be no service or visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkview Meadows Retirement Village, Townsend or Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe, would be appreciated by the family. September 22nd is a good day as Mom is now with Dad celebrating the actual date of their 75th wedding anniversary.