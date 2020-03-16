Home

Peacefully at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Elaine Gravelle was the beloved wife of Tom and the daughter of the late Mary and Stephen Balon. Loving sister of Robert (Erica) Balon and sister-in-law of Mike (Janice) Gravelle and Debbie Richardson (Bob). Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A very special thank you to Linda Farrell for all the love, care and support that she gave to Elaine and Tom during Elaine's illness. The family would also like to thank Senior Support Services, "By the Willow" and the staff at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital for their caring assistance over the last few months. A celebration of Elaine's life will be held at Selkirk Christian Chapel, 20 Erie Street North, Selkirk on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 2-4 pm. If desired, donations to the Welland and District SPCA or the Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519587-4414) Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in Hamilton News on Mar. 16, 2020
