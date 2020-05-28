Eleanor Shelton
1934-07-21 - 2020-05-20
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Eleanor Shelton at Regina Gardens in Hamilton, Ontario. Eleanor was born in Montreal, Quebec but was a long-term resident of Caledonia, Ontario from 1972. She is predeceased by her husband, Ron Shelton and survived by her children June (Paul), David (Nancy), Barry (Darlene), granddaughter Toni and her sister-in-law Kay Demers. Eleanor was a strong willed, loving and intelligent woman who placed her family first in all things. She had a long career with Bell Canada and enjoyed her volunteer work with the Equestrian Association for the disabled. She had a passion for animals, particularly Bandit and Jude. Eleanor excelled at mind games such as bridge, scrabble and crosswords. She will be remembered by her family for her endless and untiring support, her sense of humor and her willingness to be there when it mattered. The family is grateful for the care and compassion that the staff at Regina Gardens in Hamilton provided to our mother in the many years she spent with them. If desired, donations can be made to any animal charity of your choice. Cremation has taken place. Due to current public health restrictions a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Published in Hamilton News on May 28, 2020.
