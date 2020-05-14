Or Copy this URL to Share

Born April 23, 1924 in Big River Saskatchewan, passed away May 3, 2020 at the age of 96. Survived by daughters, Edith (Richard) and Barbara, grandsons Alex (Brittany) and Michael. Predeceased by husband Albert Coker, brothers Stewart and Gordon Johnston, sisters Rhoda and Ella. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Cayuga Community Church. Cremation has taken place followed by private family interment at cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store