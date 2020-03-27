|
Entered into rest on Tuesday, March, 24, 2020 at Anson Place, Hagersville, in her 82nd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Donald Churm. Loving mother to Evan (Linda), Geoff, Amy Oelkuch (Robbin) and predeceased by her step-son Brian. Loving Step mother to Dan, Ken (predeceased), and Tracy. Betty was a dear grandmother and great grandmother to so many and she will be fondly remembered by all of her in-laws. Betty grew up in the Niagara Peninsula before settling in the Golden Horseshoe. She was creative and a free spirit. Betty loved horses, and gardening. A life long learner, she had a passion for sewing, obtaining her OSSD and college degrees in her retirement years. She enjoyed music and dancing, and her silverwing for his and her motorcycle rides. She was a neighborhood mom who's door was always open. Betty was a great cook and loved a good laugh. She will be sadly missed. A special thank you to the staff at Anson Place for their care and compassion. In keeping with social responsibility, there will be no service or gathering at this time. A celebration to commemorate Betty's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia.
Published in Hamilton News on Mar. 27, 2020