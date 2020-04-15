|
Elsie passed away peacefully at Anson Place in Hagersville. She was the loved and cherished wife of Patrick for 57 years. Cherished mother of Patrick Jr. and April Edwards (Brad). Loving grandmother to Carlee, Jessie, David and Stephanie. Sister-in-law to Ray (Annette), Nerny (Garry), Greg (Gord), Tom (Lena), Mary (Ray) and predeceased by John and Hugh. Aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Swystun - Lena (nee Oleksiuk), her brother Billy O'Rourke and her sister Helen Smith (nee O'Rourke). She will be fondly remembered for her love of music and dancing as well as for her devotion to volunteering with the West Haldimand Hospital Auxiliary for 23 years. The family extends a special Thank You to all of the staff at Anson Place for their wonderful compassion and care. A celebration to commemorate Elsie's life will be held at a latter date, once the time becomes socially responsible to do so. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia.
Published in Hamilton News on Apr. 15, 2020