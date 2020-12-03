Passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 at West Haldimand General Hospital, Hagersville at the age of 91. Erma was the much loved wife of the late Bruce Waltham (2016) and is now dancing in his arms. She was a longtime employee of the A&P in Dunnville, and was known by many through her job as a cashier there. She will be missed by her children, Beverley and Bob Holton, Ken and Willy Waltham. Lovingly remembered by her 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren who brought her so much joy. She is survived by her step mother and dear friend, Orpha Richert, brothers, Ray Richert (Ruby), Gay Richert (Lori) and David Richert, sisters-in-law, Lorene Shurr (Larry) and Dorene Richert. Predeceased by her parents, Harvey and Mary Richert, brother, Fay Richert, sisters-in-law, Norma Richert, Muriel Wood, brother-in-law, Roger Waltham. Erma always loved her card games with family and friends. The family would like to thank the dedicated and hard working staff at RVilla Caledonia and West Haldimand General Hospital for their amazing love and care of mom over the past few years and during her recent hospital stay. As she wished cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, Dunnville. A private interment will be held at the South Cayuga Community Church Cemetery. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory is invited to donate to West Haldimand General Hospital Palliative Care Unit, or the South Cayuga Community Church.



