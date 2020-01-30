|
|
December 7, 1946 - January 22, 2020 The kindest and best of men has left this world. He will be cherished forever by his wife Waltraud and their daughters Tara, Marianne (Ian) and Natalie; grandchildren Maeve, Ellie and Braeden, and countless family and friends. If anyone needed anything, he was there in a heartbeat — without question, without judgement. Life so very often does not go as we plan, and he taught us when to fight, when to accept and when to laugh. He was steadfastly devoted to his wife: he was fiercely protective of his family. He was a dedicated member of St. John's Lutheran Church: he revelled in a good morning of fishing, golf or sitting outside with a cup of coffee, listening as the world caught up to him, a smile on his face. He loved life, he welcomed death, and was not a man of fuss or pageantry. Honouring his wish, Erwin has been cremated. A private service for immediate family will be held when the weather is kinder. We are grateful to the lovely PSWs who looked after Erwin in the last two years after his stroke. You know who you are and we love you. We thank the extraordinary staff of West Haldimand General Hospital for their unwavering compassion and care for each of us in this final journey. We thank the community of Six Nations of the Grand River for their consent for Erwin to travel the Grand River one last time and blessings of safe passage. Nya:weh, friends. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to West Haldimand General Hospital and/or St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Hamilton News on Jan. 30, 2020