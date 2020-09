POLILLO, Frank It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Polillo in his 97th year on August 25, 2020. Frank passed on in the arms of his loving wife and family by his side. Frank leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Jean (Meadows), son, Bernard and daughter Maria (Rick) as well as grandsons, Anthony (Lindsay), Joseph (Sarah) and his great-grandchildren, Russell, Gracelyn and Lillian.