Topp, Frederick Everitt November 20, 1941 - November 26, 2020 It is with great sorrow we announce the loss of our Husband, Dad and Grandpa, Frederick Everitt Topp. He will be forever loved by his wife, Sharon; children Andrew & Alison, Cam and Shauna, Byron and Shannon, Valerie and David; and grandchildren Jocelyn & Matthew, Mark, Eric, Jacob, Braden and Kyle; and by his step family - Jeff and Bev Little, Brittany, Megan, Madison and Abby. He will be dearly missed by his nine siblings and their families - Clarke and Ellie, Sylvia, Joan, Cheryl, Linda and Ted, Betty and Bob, Bill and Marlene, Kim and Sue, and Jane and George. He is predeceased by his wife Heather (2000) and stepdaughter Pamela Little (2020). In his youth Fred was a long-distance runner; and although he stopped competing, he didn't slow down. Fred will always be remembered for his energy with which he took on the day and his love for his farm. His passion was his cows and in 1986, his breeding efforts were recognized nationally when he was awarded Holstein Canada's Master Breeders Shield. His love of farming was surpassed only by his love of family and community. In his early years, Fred volunteered for countless organizations including Holstein Associations, Firefighters, 4-H, and Sunday School. Fred was blessed twice with love and in 2008 Sharon brought joy and fun back into his life. Together they cheered at hockey, soccer & basketball games, Cross country running events and 4-H Calf Shows. Fred faced every challenge in life, including his battle with Parkinson's, head on and with dignity. We will miss him. Sincere thanks to the staff at Dunnville Hospital for their compassion and care. Special thanks to Dr. Blake, Dr. Kobah and nurse Byron Horinga. Always a farmer, Fred supported the efforts of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank to help feed others - if desired, donations to the Bethany / Attercliffe Foodgrains Project (bethanyunited-church.com
) or Dunnville Hospital & Healthcare Foundation (dhhf.ca
) would be appreciated. A small private family service was held at JW Hart Funeral Home on Monday November 30, 2020 at 11:30 am in compliance with Covid-19 Protocols. Following the service, the funeral procession will passed the Home Farm at 259 Moote Road, where those who wished to pay tribute to Fred's life parked on the West side of the Moote Rd. with 4way flashers to form an honour guard for the passing procession. Online condolences, photos and Zoom Link at jwhartfuneralhome.com