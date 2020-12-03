To all the Family of Fred Topp,

We were so sorry to hear about Fred's passing. He was such a great neighbour throughout of youth, while living on Moote Road and attending high school with him. His family were always close friends with ours. Fred was always fun, sincere, kind and helpful. Everyone was always welcome at their home. We extend our deepest condolences to the entire family at this time and may it comfort you to know that we are thinking of you all with sympathy and love.

Bill and Linda Hart and Family

