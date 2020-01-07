|
Died peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the West Haldimand General Hospital, in his 88th year. Beloved brother of Eva Orme, Pat Crawford (Ron, deceased), Jean Hooper (Jay) and predeceased by his brother Bill. Mike is also survived by his sister-in-law, Betty Brown as well as his nieces and nephews, Brian Brown (Tina), Tim Brown (Tricia Givens), Elizabeth Orme (Scott Morrison), Jennifer Orme, Charles Crawford and Iain Crawford (Jennifer) and his great-nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Dr. Drijber, and all of the staff of the West Haldimand Hospital and Leisure Living for all of their care and support. Visitation will take place in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. www.millerfuneralchapel.ca