Our deepest sympathy in Josie's passing. She was a witty, friendly and caring neighbour. She adored you, Leo, and you were very fortunate to have her for so long. You were a caring, supportive and loving son always making her your first priority. She was very proud of you. Josie's Landing will be a testament to her life or years to come. God Bless you and all the family and Josie may you rest in peace.

Laura and Mina Tassone

Neighbor