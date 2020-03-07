|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our amazing dad, father-in law, grandpa and great-grandpa. Dad married his teenage love Betty who passed away in 1996 after 46 years of marriage. He adored her and she adored him. Their love for each other was to be admired. They had many adventures together, raised three children, and welcomed three in-law children and six grandchildren. Together they dreamt, worked, travelled and built a business they loved. Dad always wanted to leave a legacy and he did. We were not sure what to do for him after mom's passing and then Liz Stanley came into his world. They had a busy retirement, spending six months in Florida and six months at home at Sundrim Golf Course and had almost 22 years of marriage. Glenn also inherited Liz's family upon their marriage, Patty, Bob (Lynn), Tom (Cathy), brother-in-law Doug (Mary Lou) Ireland, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Glenn was the son of Graydon and Sarah Howe predeceased by brothers and sisters, Cyril (Emily), Warren (Ann), Gladys (Gill), Allan (Dorothy), Lola (Mike), Graydon, bother-in-law Les. Survived by Shirley, Jack (Shirley), Joan, sister-in-law Karen and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Many fabulous memories, Glenn had many businesses in his long career. Howe Glenn Enterprises, Die Weld and Lawn and Garden to name a few. His pride and joy however was Sundrim Golf Course. Over the years Sundrim developed a group of amazing people who became known as the Sundrim Family. Dad had a very full hard working life but family always came first. Dad you are leaving a massive void in our lives but you have more than filled that " toolbox", be at peace. Your loving children: Warren and Linda Howe, Susan and Dan Dalimonte. Chris and Andy Robinson (because you thought your in-laws were your kids too!), six grandkids Sarah, Joe (Coral), Kim (Chris), Kellee (Adam), Alex (Marcus), Mathew (Jessie) and eight great-grandchildren that warmed his heart and made him proud. The family would like to thank Dr. Thorogood, Dr. Malo, the nurses of Norfolk General, Victoria Eldercare, CCAC, Jeff and Sam at the Community Paramedic Program and all those individuals who filled dad's days over the last three years with memories of days gone by. As per Glenn's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will have a "celebration of life" at a later date to be announced. Donations in Glenn's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Norfolk General Hospital(Simcoe) or a .
Published in Hamilton News on Mar. 7, 2020