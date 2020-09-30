It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gloria Ann Roth on Sept 27th 2020 in her 81st year at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital. Cherished wife of Ed Oster, proud mother of Pam (Jim Dolan), Gail (Phil Price), Norwood, Tammy (Shawn Tyson) and loving grandmother to Melissa (Jason), Tracy (Shawn), Amanda (Jeff), Cory (Kristina), Jamie ( Alycia), Nic and great grandmother (GG) to Lauren, Baxter, Simone, Sherwood, Millie, Jaeda, Tytus, Avery & Nico & Maiya and grand pup Inara. Predeceased by her husband Norwood Roth, daughter Carol & son in law Dennis Warren & daughter in law Sue Roth. Mom work at the former IGA/Knetchels store in Dunnville till retirement. Mom Loved clothes and purses and clothes.. (yes that is in there twice for a reason!) For those of you who knew mom well she loved to laugh, she was saucy and funny was a candy junkie and when ever you asked her if she needed anything she would say bring timbits. She loved Ed and her family so very much and will be so deeply missed. Special thank you to Dr Blake for caring for her all these years and the staff at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital who cared for her during this difficult Covid-19 time and for holding her hand when we couldn't. Extra special thank you to Nurse Byron, you know you were her favourite! Now Mom is dancing with the angels and holding Jesus' hand... looking forward to seeing you again when we join you in heaven. As per Ann's wishes and keeping with Covid protocols a private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com
Thank you.