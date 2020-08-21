1/1
Gloria Jean SMITH
Passed away at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital on August 10, 2020. She was 90. Predeceased by her parents John Arnold and Helen Leola (Reicheld) Overend, her husband Lloyd Francis, her daughter-in-law Jane Patricia and her grandson Scott Fraser. Left behind to miss Gloria is her devoted daughter Cyndee and her husband David. She will be deeply missed by both. Also left behind to miss her are her sons; Wayne and Diane and their kids Brad and Steve, Richard, Bill and his kids Patrick and Amanda, Geoff and Lyn and their kids Jennifer and Linsay. In keeping with mom's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations in mom's memory made to the Dunnville Veterinary Critter Care Fund would be greatly appreciated by her cat Tippy. Funeral arrangements entrusted to BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, Dunnville (905-774-7277). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.

Published in Hamilton News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballard Minor Funeral Home
315 Broad Street East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1G4
905-774-7277
