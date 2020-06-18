Gordon Charles GUYATT
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Gordon "Gord" Charles Guyatt at his home on Monday, June 8, 2020, in his 60th year. He is survived by his loving wife "sandbox sweetheart" Cynthia Guyatt (nee Brave) of 38 years. Also survived by his children Danielle Guyatt-Nixon (Chris), Russell Guyatt (Brittany) and Neil Guyatt (Leeann). Loving son to Mary Guyatt. Also survived by brothers Brian Guyatt (Muriel), Bruce Guyatt (Val) and sister Janet Chick (Bob). Predeceased by his father Alan Guyatt and in-laws, Mary and Harry Brave. He will also be greatly missed by close extended family, friends and coworkers. Gord will be remembered for his honesty, loyalty and integrity; For his love of outdoors, sports and his motorcycle. After 41 years at Arcelor Mittal (Dofasco). Gord thoroughly enjoyed his one year of retirement, mostly on the golf course. A small service will be entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, with only immediate family to attend.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hamilton News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 14, 2020
Mere words cannot express how deeply we are feeling the loss of our good and longtime friend Gord. He was without a doubt one-of-a-kind. Condolences to all of his family and friends.
Val and Jamie Skewes
Valerie Skewes
June 12, 2020
Mary and family: We are so very sorry to hear of your loss. Our deepest condolences. Love Bob and Linda Gadsdon (Marsh)
Linda D Gadsdon
Friend
June 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to Cindy and family and Aunt Mary, Brian, Bruce and Janet in the loss of our dear cousin Gordie. May happy memories help you through this most difficult time. Big hugs to all.
Ronna Yallup
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved