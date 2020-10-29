Passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Kearly) for over 69 years. Loved father of Jeffrey Dickhout (Jennifer Reid) and cherished grandfather of John, Cameron and Owen. Predeceased by his parents Stella and Clayton Dickhout who raised their family of twelve children, all predeceased, in Lowbanks. The Funeral Service for Gord will be held at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend events at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Gordon's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the Funeral Home. All visitors are asked to please follow COVID restrictions and remain at a safe social distance from others. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Kidney Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family.