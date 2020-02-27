Home

Grace and Bruce CURRIE

In Loving Memory of My Beloved Parents Grace Currie who passed away ten years ago, March 1, 2010. Bruce Currie who passed away near twenty-three years ago, July 19, 1997. Mom & Dad, words cannot express how much you are missed. What would we give your hands to clasp, Your patient faces to see, To hear your voices, to see your smiles, As in the days that used to be, But some sweet day we'll meet again, Beyond the toll and strife, And clasp each others' hands once more, In Heaven, that happy life. Forever Loved & Never Forgotten Nadene & George XOXO
Published in Hamilton News on Feb. 27, 2020
