It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Harry (Henry) Fearman in his 101st year at Anson Place on April 10, 2020. Harry has gone to be with his Lord and his beloved wife, Mabel. He was the cherished father of Joan and her husband Dick (deceased) Bristo, Jim (deceased) and Karen and her husband Russell Douglas. Proud grandfather to Sheri (Tim), David, Amy (Raj), Darren (Tracey), Gary (Michelle) and Scott (Josie). Harry was Papa to 10 great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Jean Atkinson. A private graveside service will be held in Harry's honour. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, St. Paul's Anglican Church, Caledonia or the Caledonia Food Bank. Harry's family would like to thank the staff at the West Haldimand General Hospital and Dr. Drijber. Special thanks to the staff at Anson Place for their wonderful care of Dad while he was a resident. Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., Hagersville. www.rhbandersonfuneral homes.com
Published in Hamilton News on Apr. 14, 2020