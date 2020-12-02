1/1
Hendrik Meyering
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hendrik's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Lord called unto Himself his beloved servant Hendrik on Monday, November 30, 2020, in his 83rd year. Loving husband of Lena (nee Keizer) for 54 years. Dear father of Gerald (Teresa) Meyering, Dora (the late Walter) Scholman, Christine (Jamie) VanderWier and the late Peggy. Opa of Brandon (Nicole) Meyering, Rebecca (Tyler) Bellik, Peggy (Jake) Stewart, Delaney Meyering, Kenn (Nikita) Scholman, Jodi (Dan) Van Es, Kimberly Scholman, the late Dylan Scholman and Tyler, Julia, Logan and Colby VanderWier. Brother of Hennie (Huib) Sandee, Joke (the late Frans) DeWit, Jan Meyering and Henny de Jong, Rika (Be) Lohof and Janna (the late Ebbe) VanderLaan and brother-in-law of the late Ray (Barbara) Keizer, Grace (the late Harm) Heuvel, Nancy (the late Larry) Lonsbery and Annie and Eli Kok. Also survived by many nephews, nieces and friends in the community. Friends are invited to call at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. (Those wishing to attend the visitation must RSVP through the funeral home website. Please arrive in the parking lot 10 minutes prior to the chosen visitation time and speak to a parking attendant. Masks are required at all times when in the funeral home.) Following the graveside service at South Cayuga Baptist Cemetery, the funeral service for Henk will be held at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 17 Robinson Road on Friday, December 4 at 11 a.m. Seating is limited and those wishing to attend must RSVP through the funeral home website. Masks are required at all times for the funeral service. The service will be livestreamed on www.dunnvillecrc.ca beginning at 11 a.m. for those wishing to join the family in this way. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hamilton News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballard Minor Funeral Home
315 Broad Street East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1G4
905-774-7277
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ballard Minor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved