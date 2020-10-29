1/1
Hendrik (Henry) VANDER VELDE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hendrik's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, at West Haldimand General Hospital on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in his 87th year, Henry was called home to be with his Lord. He was born October 26, 1933 in Ysbrechtum, the Netherlands and married on March 30, 1955. Henry moved his young family to Ontario, Canada in March, 1957 where he worked as a farm hand before starting a long career as an Industrial Cleaner for C.H. Heist. Henry is survived by his beloved wife (Jeltje) (Rienstra) of 65 years. He will be sorely missed by his children, Anna (Willie) Afful, Sid Vander Velde, Yvonne (Bruce) Sharp, Brenda (Jim) Prins, Joyce (Rob) Jagt and Art Vander Velde. He will also be remembered and cherished by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dad was a man of incredible faith, with a love to sing, passionate about auctions and he very much enjoyed talking to anyone and everyone, sharing his stories of past and present. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital who showed such great care and compassion during Dad's final days. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Dad, please consider a mission organization or mission trip as Dad so loved to give to those in need. Visitation was held Sunday, October 25, 2020, 2-4 pm at Miller Funeral Chapel, 28 Caithness St. E., Caledonia. A private family interment service was held Monday October 26, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Maranatha Christian Reformed Church, 33 King Ave., York. 2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hamilton News on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved