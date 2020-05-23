Horst Borger
Horst Borger died of pancreatic cancer on May 19, 2020. He was 82 years of age. Horst worked for 67 years at a job he loved and with people who became friends over the many years. He was one of the best visual merchandisers in the business— legendary actually. Cancer didn't stop him from working: covid did that. He is survived by his wife, Betty, his daughter, Marika and son, Michael, his grandchildren, Luke, Riley and Brendan and his brothers Paul, Peter, Dieter, Richard and Rainer and his mother, Melitta Borger. He will be sorely missed. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in Hamilton News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
