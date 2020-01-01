|
After tragic circumstances, James passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Joseph's Health Care Centre, Hamilton, at the age of 25. Devoted and loving father to his daughter McKenzie. Beloved son of Bill and Denise Burke and dear brother of Savannah and cousin Maysin. James will be fondly remembered by McKenzie's mother and his dear friend Bailey Walmsley. Much loved grandson of Jacqueline and the late William Brick and Walter and the late Mary Burke. Special nephew of Greg Brick, Michelle Gattozzi (Joe), Janice Mugford, Sandra MacLennan (Dave) and Bryon Burke (Nicole). James will be sadly missed by his many cousins and close friends. Visitation took place in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. followed by the service in the chapel on Friday, January 3rd at 11 a.m. Interment in Caledonia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, would be appreciated. www.millerfuneralchapel.ca