It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Mom on March 26, 2020. Predeceased by George, her beloved husband of 61 years. Janny was a pillar of the family and will be missed but will remain in the memories and hearts of her children, Wilma Cubrt (Antonin), Wayne (Lyse), Teena Crow, and Michael (Michelle). Loving Oma to Andre, Nicholas, Christina, Jeramy, and Emma. Janny's life began in the Netherlands where she met her husband, Cornelis (George). Together they made the brave step of immigrating to Canada and subsequently had a successful and productive life in their newly adopted country. A social and energetic personality, Mom was keen to experience all that life had to offer. She loved the Arts and enjoyed theatre, dance, symphony, opera. In their retirement years together Mom and Dad enjoyed travel and cruising, where they danced the night away. In September 2019 Mom travelled to her homeland and visited with her family. There she is survived by her sister Tine, sister-in-law Rie (wife of late brother Simon) and nephews Robert, Jan and Rene. The family also wishes to extend a very sincere thank you to the staff at St. Peter's Hospital for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place and the Celebration of Life is postponed until a later date. Another notice will be published when the Celebration has been rescheduled. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in Hamilton News on Apr. 2, 2020