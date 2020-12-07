1/1
Jean Frances ALLISON
At St Josephs Hospital, Hamilton on Thursday November 26, 2020 in her 79th year. Jean Allison beloved wife of the late Larry Allison. Loving mother to Sharon and Allan Silverthorne, Gidget and Ken Shurr, and the late Wayne Allison. Proud and loving Grandma of Scott (Melissa), Eric (Dani), Jordan (Christina), Emily, Garrett, Shane, and Aaron (Elle). Lovingly remembered by her great grandchildren Kaycee, Riley, Sophie, Aria, Haley, Charles, and Annie. Jean will be sadly missed by her loving brother Ernie Potts (Maryann) and by her sister and best friend Leona Summerfield (Charlie). Jean loved visiting with her many friends and always had time to stop and chat and everybody was greeted with her beautiful smile and genuine affection. She loved food, cooking and especially anything that involved Potatoes! The one thing she loved more was her family and spending time with them, supporting their endeavours and accomplishments. In keeping with Jean's wishes cremation has taken place. A Private service of interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Dunnville. Due to Covid-19 Protocols physical distancing and or masks are required and attendance number are limited. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com

Published in Hamilton News on Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

