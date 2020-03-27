|
After a courageous struggle, at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in her 85th year. Jean has gone to be reunited with her beloved husband, Charles Ross (2009) of 58 years. Jean was the only child of the late Flossie (1970) and Roy McIntee (1970) of Dunnville. Proud, loving and supportive mother of Georgina of Dunnville. She will be sadly missed by her little dog, Brianna, grandpuppy Cadbury and grandkitty Stardust. Memories of her cooking and baking, sense of humour, laughter, generosity and bright smile will be treasured by those who spent time with her, visited with her by phone and those who were closest to her. Friends are invited to call at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5-8 pm. The funeral service for Jean will be held in the chapel on Friday, March 20 at 1 pm. Interment Maple Lawn Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Under the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we understand that you may not be comfortable in attending the visitation or service for Jean and we trust that you will make the decision that is best for you and others. Please know that, regardless of your decision, we appreciate your love and concern. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.
Published in Hamilton News on Mar. 27, 2020