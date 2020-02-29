|
In her 80th year December 27, 1941 - February 24, 2020 at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville. Jeanine will be sadly missed by her children Michael Bradley (Debbie), Sandra VanderHeide (Brian), Tracey Bradley-Edsall (Rob); grandchildren Christopher, Stephanie, Jennifer, Thomas, Kenneth,Timothy, Ellyse, Alexis, Meghan, Emmah and eight great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents Mildred and Lawrence. Loved sister of Beverly Hopper (Bob) and predeceased by her brother Jimmy. Jeanine was an amazingly talented woman who loved art and created many beautiful paintings. She loved animals and had a great appreciation for antiques. She would never let you beat her at a match of scrabble... out would come her Funk and Wagnalls dictionary and she would look up every word. Many memories of the family cottage on the shores of Lake Erie. A woman full of wisdom and wit with the greatest sense of humour...forever in our hearts. Visitation to Celebrate Jeanine's Life will be held at JW Hart Funeral Home, 113 Lock St East, Dunnville on Friday, March 6th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the MS Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com "You are my sunshine"
Published in Hamilton News on Feb. 29, 2020