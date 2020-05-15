COLBERT, Jessie (Stewart) After a very courageous battle with cancer, Jessie Colbert (Stewart) passed away May 11, 2020 (age 63 years). Predeceased by her father, Alec, and brother, Jim Stewart (Julie). Leaving to mourn her loss are her husband of 45 years, Joe; son, Christopher (Krystal); daughter Kelly; stepson, Jamey; step daughter, Stacey Money (Luke); grandchildren, Andrew, Clayton and Ayva; mother, Jessie Stewart; sister, Sandra McGregor; nieces, Jennifer (Chris), Lindsey (Patty); Erin (Emil); great nephews, Callum and Carter; great niece, Pamina; mother In-law, Elizabeth Tobin, as well as a large number of in-laws, friends, and customers who she treated like family. Jessie was an amazing, caring person to all who were fortunate enough to have known her. She had an extraordinary gift in remembering the important people, events and dates in the lives of everyone she met. She will always be fondly remembered for her consideration and thoughtfulness. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the doctors and the nursing staff of the Juravinski hospital who gave exceptional care and attention to Jessie in her time there (Ward E3). At this time, if you wish to offer your condolences, the family asks that you share them online at millerfuneralchapel.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jessie's name to hamiltonhealth.ca/memorialgiving
Published in Hamilton News on May 15, 2020.