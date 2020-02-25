Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dunnville Optimist Hall
101 Main Street East
Dunnville, ON
Passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Welland General Hospital in his 61st year. Beloved husband of Judy. Loving father of David (Megan) and Brian. Cherished grandfather of Jack and Landyn. Dear brother of Gary (Sherry), Kim (Bruce), Bob (Nancy). Brother-in-law of Susan (Wallace), Dorothy (Jesse) and Shelley (Martin). Jim will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Jim's life will take place on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2- 4 p.m. at the Dunnville Optimist Hall, 101 Main Street East, Dunnville. If so desired, donations the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.ballardminorfh.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville 905-774-7277.
Published in Hamilton News on Feb. 25, 2020
