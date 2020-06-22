It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Leach at St. Joseph's Hospice, London on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in Southport England in 1940, Jim immigrated to Canada as a child with his late parents Jim and Vera Leach and ultimately settled into a life of dairy farming on River Road in Caledonia. Jim was predeceased by his devoted wife Julia after 52 years of marriage. Jim is survived by his son John, grandsons John and Nicholas, daughter Dawn and granddaughter Isabella. He is fondly remembered by his sister Jackie and brother-in-law Gabe, nieces Jamie-Lynn and Hailey and great nieces Elizabeth and Madeleine. Jim will be sorely missed by his incredibly close buddies Alan, Bert, Bruce, Jan and Rod.



