Jim LEACH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Leach at St. Joseph's Hospice, London on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in Southport England in 1940, Jim immigrated to Canada as a child with his late parents Jim and Vera Leach and ultimately settled into a life of dairy farming on River Road in Caledonia. Jim was predeceased by his devoted wife Julia after 52 years of marriage. Jim is survived by his son John, grandsons John and Nicholas, daughter Dawn and granddaughter Isabella. He is fondly remembered by his sister Jackie and brother-in-law Gabe, nieces Jamie-Lynn and Hailey and great nieces Elizabeth and Madeleine. Jim will be sorely missed by his incredibly close buddies Alan, Bert, Bruce, Jan and Rod.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hamilton News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved