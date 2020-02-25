|
|
Peacefully at home, surrounded by her children, Joan entered rest on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in her 83rd year. Predeceased by her loving husband Stewart of 53 years, (2002). She will be sadly missed by her children, Debbie Jones (Hugh), Stewart (Carolyn), Susan, Bob (Nancy), Patsy Crawford (Paul) and Kerri Roberts (Wayne). Loved dearly by her grandchildren, Mac, Marcy (Greg), Ken, Jill (Dan), Corey (Katelynn), Derek (Angie), Carlee (Andrew), Wesley, Colton. Great-grandchildren, Spencer (Sabrina), Zac, Cole, Sam, Audrey, Kyler, Kale, Elijah, Marcus and Vera. She will be missed by her sister, Juanita Bamford and her brother, Tony Hurst. Predeceased by sisters, June, Adena and brothers, Noel, Rod and Michael. Joan lived her life caring for others. Many people benefited from her love, care and compassion. Family was the most important thing in her life. Special thanks to her caretaker, Linda and the CBI Home Health Team. Visitation will be held in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12 - 2 p.m. Afterward, family and friends are welcome to gather at the Caledonia Legion from 2 - 4 p.m. to share fond memories of Joan. Donations can be made to the with much appreciation from the family.
Published in Hamilton News on Feb. 25, 2020