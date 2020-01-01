|
It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Jack on December 22nd in his 93rd year. Beloved father of Lori Dell. Cherished grandfather of Craig (Rachel), Trevor (Davina) and proud great grandfather of Brody, Kaleb and Jack. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Lorene and 11 siblings. Jack lived in Sarnia all his life until he moved to Cayuga with his daughter in 2016, he loved his baseball games and the Toronto Blue Jays. He will be deeply missed. In laughter and in sorrow, in sunshine and in rain, we know you're watching over us, until we meet again. Dad, I love you to no end. A special thanks to Dr. Kumona, Dr. Bernard and nurses at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, the many nurses and PSW's that cared for Jack and our amazing neighbours. A Celebration of Life to honour Jack's memory and an interment will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Jack is appreciated.