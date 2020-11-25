It is with heavy hearts that the family of John F Lynn announce his passing to glory in his 96th year on Saturday, November 21, 2020. John was the son of the late Curtis and Muriel Lynn. Predeceased by the love of his life Hazel (Biggs) (1995) they married in 1946 and became the loving and proud parents of two girls Sharon Lamb and Debra Lynn. John was the loving and guiding light to his granddaughters Christine (Chris) Chomyn and June Lynn, great-granddad to Megan, Cassandra, Christian Chomyn, Rebecca and Mckenna Lynn. Loved older brother to Joy Schmidt, Joan Rose, David (Eileen) Lynn. Predeceased by sisters and brother-in-laws Janet (Morley) Chapman, Jane (John) Reddekopp, Mary J (Robert) Meyer, Melvin Rose and Ed Schmidt. Loved and missed by many Nieces and Nephews. John served in WWII Royal Canadian Navy-primarily aboard the Corvette ships providing security to troops going to Europe. Received a number of service medals. Upon discharge following the war he went to Ryerson Poly Technic on Veterans sponsorship studying Baking chemistry and technology. From there he joined his Dad in the family Bakery business. Recruited by the Jo Lowe Corporation in management capacity serving the food industry. Joined Tim Donut Limited at its beginning with Ron Joyce and Tim Horton, working in Tim Donut management at corporate level until his retirement. John served in numerous volunteer and charitable organizations throughout his life most particularly the Gideon Bible Society practicing his Christian faith. He is fondly remembered by many friends and associates in his Faith. Loved by his adopted niece who is living in Turkey. John loved the last 20 years of his life in Dunnville close to family and old/new friends. John's father, Curtis was an only child who had seven children, John often said "Dad took the Lord's advice and multiplied". As a result he leaves behind a legacy of Love and Respect from over 60 nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place as John requested and a family graveside service will be held at a later date when circumstances allow. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville, 905-774-7277. Donations to Gideon's International Canada 1 888-482-4253 Ext 2 (for donations) or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
.