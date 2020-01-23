|
Dear Sweetie, where are you? They tell me that there are Angels that fly too low to the ground, obviously you were one. From the first moment I awake till the moment I lay my head on the pillow in the evening, you are on my mind. Missing You! I'm not always too sure as to what has happened, as it simply should not have come to be. Missing You! We met 40 years ago this coming February 24th and this was our date that we both most cherished and celebrated over the years. (our secret). Missing You! From the first moment our eyes met, I knew you'd be my Sweetie for a life time. Missing You! A full year has come and a full year has past, where are you? Missing You! I will continue living for you, as I can always see the beauty in our girls eyes that daily remind of you. Missing You! "Just another chapter in our life, and we will get through it" "See ya later, Sweetie" ~ Love You Juwee, Love Geordie
Published in Hamilton News on Jan. 23, 2020