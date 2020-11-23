It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Katherine Lynn Wright, peacefully at home on November 19th. Beloved wife of Robert Wright. Devoted mother of Shane (Johanne) and Keith (Melanie). Forever Grandma Kath to Alexander, Ariel and Tayla. Predeceased by her father, Raymond Douglas, she will be sadly missed by her mother Lois (nee Seebach), brother Jim (Karen), sister Shirley (Rick) and brother Brian. An inspirational, loving and caring aunt, she will be mourned by many nieces and nephews. As anyone who knew her could attest, Kathy had a heart of gold and within that heart she held and cherished the numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dearest friends that she leaves behind. Though her time with us was shortened, the impressions of her life can be seen and felt in all of those whose lives she touched. Due to restrictions, our family is truly saddened that we will not be able to properly grieve and share comfort with many of our family members and friends. Please know that your prayers and condolences are deeply felt and appreciated by us all. We pray that we will be able to hold and comfort one another soon. We would like to thank the numerous doctors, nurses, support workers and staff who made it possible for Kathy to spend her remaining time at home, surrounded by loved ones. We are forever indebted to you all. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to the Juravinski Cancer Center be considered. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville, 905-774-7277. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
.