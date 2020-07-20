1/1
Kathryn Heather Daley
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Kathryn Heather Daley, in her 69th year, after a very short battle with cancer. Heather passed away quietly at home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Bob and her parents George and Anne. Beloved mother to Angela Calvert (Jay) of Erie, PA and Darryl Daley (Shawna) of Wainfleet. Adored "Sis" to Kevin Mageran (Donna). She was the most loving and proud Namie to her grandchildren Natalie, Evan, Annalise, Teagen and Rayna. Sister-in-law to Fred Daley (Doris), and Paul Daley (Brenda). Best friend to Peg and Karl Smith. Special thanks to Don and Judy Evans, Susan Green and Doris Daley for their love and care. Private funeral has taken place. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com

Published in Hamilton News on Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.W. Hart Funeral Home Inc.
113 Lock East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1J6
905-774-6335
