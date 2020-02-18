|
|
YAGER, Kathryn Joyce (nee Smith) Tragically, as the result of an automobile accident on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in her 59th year. Kathryn leaves behind her loving children and grandchildren, Aaron Yager (Meagan) and their children, Emran, Lucas, Callie. Daniel Yager (Holly) and their children, Sadie, Lexie, Waylon. Philip Yager (Natasha) and their child, Adalyn, as well as a new addition on the way. Sons all from Alberta and Bethany Yager (Kyle Kargol) of Hagersville. Loving daughter of Bruce and Joyce Smith of Dunnville and dear sister to Sheldon Smith (Melodie), Doug Smith (Cheryl), Cynthia Weeden (Jonathan). All of her nieces and nephews will also miss her dearly. Kathryn will be sadly missed by her good friend and companion Randy Fess. She was a devoted mother first and foremost and will be fondly remembered by others for her contagious laugh, singing and cooking. Also her kindness, vitality and boundless energy by the countless people that she has touched over the years as a Personal Support Worker and in her naturalistic endeavors, as well as all of the people that she has worked with. Visitation will take place in the Miller Funeral Chapel, Caledonia, on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 7- 9 p.m. followed by the service in the South Cayuga Community Church (6182 Rainham Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W) on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11a.m. Interment in Dunn United Church Cemetery. millerfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Hamilton News on Feb. 18, 2020