Keith Hartsell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of the late Keith Hartsell would like to express their sincere appreciation for all the love, prayers, support and kind words during this most difficult time! The presence at the Visitation and Celebration of Life of family, numerous friends, co-workers, Legion and community members was extremely heartfelt. We would also like to express our gratitude for the beautiful flowers, food, donations, and many messages of sympathy and comfort, this will never be forgotten! A special thank you to Nancy for always being there and helping out in so many ways!!! We would also like to acknowledge J.W. Hart Funeral Home and Reverend Mark Lewis for their guidance in paying a wonderful tribute to our husband/father! The LOVE in our FAMILY flows strong and deep, leaving us MEMORIES to treasure and keep

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hamilton News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.W. Hart Funeral Home Inc.
113 Lock East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1J6
905-774-6335
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved