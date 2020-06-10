The family of the late Keith Hartsell would like to express their sincere appreciation for all the love, prayers, support and kind words during this most difficult time! The presence at the Visitation and Celebration of Life of family, numerous friends, co-workers, Legion and community members was extremely heartfelt. We would also like to express our gratitude for the beautiful flowers, food, donations, and many messages of sympathy and comfort, this will never be forgotten! A special thank you to Nancy for always being there and helping out in so many ways!!! We would also like to acknowledge J.W. Hart Funeral Home and Reverend Mark Lewis for their guidance in paying a wonderful tribute to our husband/father! The LOVE in our FAMILY flows strong and deep, leaving us MEMORIES to treasure and keep



