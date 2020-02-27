|
At the St. Catharines General Hospital on Saturday, February 22, 2020 after a brief illness in his 72nd year. Keith Hartsell beloved husband to Gloria for almost 50 years. Loving father to Tammy Hartsell and Marsha Case (Jamie) . Melissa and Alanna are truly and forever thankful for the most kind, compassionate and wonderful Papa who showered them with unconditional love. Sadly missed by his sisters and brothers Evelyn, Joan, Vivian, Audrey, Bruce, Arnold, Arlene, Gloria, Charles, Stanley, David, Karen, Charlene, Sheldon, Elaine, Lorraine and their spouses. Lovingly remembered by his many, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Elwood and Marie Hartsell. Keith will be missed by his many clients who depended on him and enjoyed his visits. Keith was a dedicated member of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 142 and was a fixture at the Tuesday Night Pool League which he loved. Visitation JW Hart Funeral Home 113 Lock St East Dunnville on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the funeral home Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Donations to Niagara Health Foundation ~ Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com His kind and caring soul will be missed but forever held in our hears. "It is what is."
Published in Hamilton News on Feb. 27, 2020