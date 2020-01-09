|
Entered into rest on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Parkview Meadows Long Term Care, Townsend in his 91st year. Beloved husband to his late wife Bernice (Martindale) for over 60 years. Loving father to Leslie (Kate) and Bev (Jamie). Dear grandfather of Strachen, Austin, Ryan, Stacie and Jane. Brother of Keith (Marg), both deceased, John (Donna), both deceased, Lois (Sterling), Don (Isobel, deceased,) Bruce, deceased (Lola), Arnold (Donna), both deceased, and Roy, deceased (Mary). Brother-in-law to Donald and Dorothy Martindale. Ken will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation was held in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 7 - 9 p.m. The service will take place in the chapel on Saturday, December 28 at 11 a.m. Interment in Caledonia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Canada, would be appreciated. www.millerfuneralchapel.ca